    Music to the Ears [Image 2 of 3]

    Music to the Ears

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jessie Bartle, a native of Daphne, Alabama, plays a guitar in the chapel aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 13, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8198111
    VIRIN: 240113-N-ME861-1033
    Resolution: 4901x3267
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: DAPHNE, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Music to the Ears [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    USS Boxer
    Fire drill
    U.S. Navy
    Hardwork

