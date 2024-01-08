Hospital Corpsman Poses in Battle Dressing Station

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emma Donegan, a native of Springfield, Missouri, poses for a photo in the Battle Dressing Station aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 13, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

