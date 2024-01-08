Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT [Image 51 of 58]

    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Col. Brian J. Stramaglia, commander, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, addresses the audience during the 44th IBCT’s farewell ceremony at the Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers will deploy in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – ISIS – in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks. It is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8198016
    VIRIN: 240114-Z-AL508-1429
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT [Image 58 of 58], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT
    Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Deployment
    NJARNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF – OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT