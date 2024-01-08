Farewell ceremony held for 44th IBCT

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, addresses the audience during the farewell ceremony for the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, at the Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers will deploy in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – ISIS – in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks. It is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

