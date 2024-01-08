Tech Sgt. Albert Middleton, a military working dog kennel master attached to the 99th Security Forces, shakes U.S. Army Col. Michael Simpson hand during his reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead in Logandale, Nevada, Jan. 6, 2024. The 3/140th Aviation Regiment from the Nevada Army National Guard flew a UH-72A Lakota helicopter to help make Middleton's ceremony unforgettable. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8197770 VIRIN: 240106-Z-KL044-1022 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.24 MB Location: LOGANDALE, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guard Aviation Regiment elevates military pride with reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.