    Nevada Guard Aviation Regiment elevates military pride with reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead [Image 1 of 3]

    Nevada Guard Aviation Regiment elevates military pride with reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead

    LOGANDALE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Tech Sgt. Albert Middleton, a military working dog kennel master attached to the 99th Security Forces, raises his right hand during his reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead in Logandale, Nevada, Jan. 6, 2024. The 3/140th Aviation Regiment from the Nevada Army National Guard flew a UH-72A Lakota helicopter to help make Middleton's ceremony unforgettable. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-KL044-1017
    This work, Nevada Guard Aviation Regiment elevates military pride with reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Aviation
    Nevada National Guard

