Tech Sgt. Albert Middleton, a military working dog kennel master attached to the 99th Security Forces, raises his right hand during his reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead in Logandale, Nevada, Jan. 6, 2024. The 3/140th Aviation Regiment from the Nevada Army National Guard flew a UH-72A Lakota helicopter to help make Middleton's ceremony unforgettable. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8197769
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-KL044-1017
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|LOGANDALE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard Aviation Regiment elevates military pride with reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT