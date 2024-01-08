Tech Sgt. Albert Middleton, a military working dog kennel master attached to the 99th Security Forces, raises his right hand during his reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead in Logandale, Nevada, Jan. 6, 2024. The 3/140th Aviation Regiment from the Nevada Army National Guard flew a UH-72A Lakota helicopter to help make Middleton's ceremony unforgettable. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(This photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8197769 VIRIN: 240106-Z-KL044-1017 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.23 MB Location: LOGANDALE, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guard Aviation Regiment elevates military pride with reenlistment ceremony above Lake Mead [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.