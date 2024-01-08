USS Tripoli SRA

240112-N-VR794-1109 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2024) – Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mason Barret from Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, removes non-skid from the deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
