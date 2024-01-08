Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli SRA [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240112-N-VR794-1109 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2024) – Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mason Barret from Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, removes non-skid from the deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 11:41
    Photo ID: 8197700
    VIRIN: 240112-N-VR794-1109
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 578.33 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Sailor
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

