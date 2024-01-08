Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli SRA [Image 9 of 12]

    USS Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240112-N-VR794-1013 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2024) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Alexander Anderson, from Ocala, Florida, polishes a fire main valve aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRA
    Navy
    Tripoli

