Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility at 311th ESC [Image 6 of 6]

    Change of Responsibility at 311th ESC

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311th ESC recently conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony between Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Mejia, the outgoing Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) 1st Sgt., and Sgt. 1st Class Dion P. DiOssi, the incoming interim HHC 1st Sgt

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8197588
    VIRIN: 231202-A-PK275-3170
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 756.45 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility at 311th ESC [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Rodriguez
    Sgt. Cross promoted
    Maj. Bowler
    Col. Riehl
    Christmas at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
    Change of Responsibility at 311th ESC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    311TH ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT