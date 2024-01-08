The 311th ESC recently conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony between Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Mejia, the outgoing Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) 1st Sgt., and Sgt. 1st Class Dion P. DiOssi, the incoming interim HHC 1st Sgt
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8197588
|VIRIN:
|231202-A-PK275-3170
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|756.45 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility at 311th ESC [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
