Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8197587 VIRIN: 231208-A-PK275-3042 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 246.91 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Christmas at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.