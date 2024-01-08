Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scudder Hall galley operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Scudder Hall galley operations

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (January 11, 2024) Culinary Specialist Second Class Estle Hawkins, assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, serves lunch on the hot serving line. The galley instituted changes in their meal hours in response to feedback from service members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Galley
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall

