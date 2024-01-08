Scudder Hall galley operations

Yorktown, Va. (January 11, 2024) A civilian contractor with Versability Services assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, serves lunch on the hot serving line. The galley instituted changes in their meal hours in response to feedback from service members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
2024 rings in new meal hours at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
