Retired Seabee and Mobile District employee retires

Samuel Staffan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District transportation/fleet manager, receives his retirement certificate from Lt. Col. Gary Cutler, Mobile District Deputy Commander, during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 4, 2024. Staffan retired after 47 years of federal service, which included 22 years as a U.S. Navy Seabee. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

