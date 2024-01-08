Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Seabee and Mobile District employee retires [Image 1 of 2]

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Samuel Staffan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District transportation/fleet manager, receives his retirement pin from Lt. Col. Gary Cutler, Mobile District Deputy Commander, during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 4, 2024. Staffan plans to spend time with fiancé Allie, his kids, and grandkids and to win the lottery in retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8197335
    VIRIN: 240104-A-VP913-1001
    Resolution: 5712x5176
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Seabee and Mobile District employee retires [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobileDelivers AtlantaCorps USACE fleetmanagement retirement people

