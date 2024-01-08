Samuel Staffan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District transportation/fleet manager, receives his retirement pin from Lt. Col. Gary Cutler, Mobile District Deputy Commander, during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 4, 2024. Staffan plans to spend time with fiancé Allie, his kids, and grandkids and to win the lottery in retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:46 Photo ID: 8197335 VIRIN: 240104-A-VP913-1001 Resolution: 5712x5176 Size: 3.78 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Seabee and Mobile District employee retires [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.