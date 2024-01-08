Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Col. George H.H. Downs, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, addresses members during a commander's call Jan. 6, 2023 at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The commander's call was held to highlight accomplishments of the wing and its members from 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

