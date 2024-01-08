Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George H.H. Downs, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, addresses members during a commander's call Jan. 6, 2023 at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The commander's call was held to highlight accomplishments of the wing and its members from 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

