Senior Airman Kyle Manley, Tech. Sgt. Brittany Lozada, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeants John Sicoli and Ronald Muniz, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Heriberto Roman Perez receive trophies in recognition of their selection as the 125th Fighter Wing's 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners during a ceremony held Jan. 6, 2023 at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Col. George H.H. Downs, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Hogan, 125th Fighter Wing command chief, presented the winners and nominees with certificates, coins and trophies during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:58 Photo ID: 8197140 VIRIN: 240107-Z-ZR251-1117 Resolution: 3531x2065 Size: 4.37 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.