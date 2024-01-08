Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kyle Manley, Tech. Sgt. Brittany Lozada, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeants John Sicoli and Ronald Muniz, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Heriberto Roman Perez receive trophies in recognition of their selection as the 125th Fighter Wing's 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners during a ceremony held Jan. 6, 2023 at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Col. George H.H. Downs, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Hogan, 125th Fighter Wing command chief, presented the winners and nominees with certificates, coins and trophies during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8197140
    VIRIN: 240107-Z-ZR251-1117
    Resolution: 3531x2065
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    Airmen of the Year
    125 FW

