    W.Va. Guard 130th Airlift Wing Meets Important IOC Milestone [Image 2 of 3]

    W.Va. Guard 130th Airlift Wing Meets Important IOC Milestone

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard is proud to announce that the 130th Airlift Wing has met the requirements to be declared a C-130J-30 unit with Initial Operational Capability as of January 1, 2024. Located in Charleston, West Virginia, the 130th has been in the process of transitioning airframes from the C-130 H3 Hercules model to the advanced C-130J-30 Super Hercules model since 2021. The unit currently operates eight C-130J-30 aircraft, each valued at approximately $90 million. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:41
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard 130th Airlift Wing Meets Important IOC Milestone [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    130th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    130th AW

