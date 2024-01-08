The West Virginia National Guard is proud to announce that the 130th Airlift Wing has met the requirements to be declared a C-130J-30 unit with Initial Operational Capability as of January 1, 2024. Located in Charleston, West Virginia, the 130th has been in the process of transitioning airframes from the C-130 H3 Hercules model to the advanced C-130J-30 Super Hercules model since 2021. The unit currently operates eight C-130J-30 aircraft, each valued at approximately $90 million. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)
W.Va. Guard 130th Airlift Wing Meets Important IOC Milestone
