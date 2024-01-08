Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke, center right, and Hospital Corpsman Yuri Martinez Hernandez, center left, both received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Thursday, January 11. Zuelzke, served aboard the clinic in Patient Centered Medical Home and Martinez Hernandez in Preventative Medicine.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8196870
|VIRIN:
|240111-O-KJ310-8468
|Resolution:
|2870x1913
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Corpsmen Awarded [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT