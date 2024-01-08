Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Corpsmen Awarded [Image 3 of 5]

    Cherry Point Corpsmen Awarded

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Colin Zuelzke received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Thursday, January 11 in recognition of his service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical Home.

    This work, Cherry Point Corpsmen Awarded [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

