Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Service, Dedication of Mr. Tyrone Nevels

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrate the service and dedication of...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrate the service and dedication of Mr. Tyrone Nevels. Nevels, center, departed the clinic Thursday, January 11, 2024 after serving aboard the facility for 22 years as a General Schedule Civilian Radiology Technologist. see less | View Image Page