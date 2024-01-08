Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training [Image 11 of 12]

    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 501st CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Company - Tech Escort, 23d CBRNE (CBRN and Explosives) Battalion, 2ID Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct sensitive site assessment and exploitation combined training with Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, and ROKA's 136th Capital Mechanized Infantry Battalion on January 10th, 2024 at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF), Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea. U.S. forces work alongside the ROK Army to ensure smooth interoperability during real-world responses to CBRNE incidents. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 01:31
    Photo ID: 8196542
    VIRIN: 240110-A-XJ110-1011
    Resolution: 3477x5216
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Gwang Neung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training
    CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT