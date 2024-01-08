CBRN ROK/U.S. Combined Training

Soldiers assigned to 501st CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Company - Tech Escort, 23d CBRNE (CBRN and Explosives) Battalion, 2ID Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct sensitive site assessment and exploitation combined training with Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, and ROKA's 136th Capital Mechanized Infantry Battalion on January 10th, 2024 at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF), Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea. U.S. forces work alongside the ROK Army to ensure smooth interoperability during real-world responses to CBRNE incidents. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024