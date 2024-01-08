USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor works in hangar bay kiosk

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) Retail Service Specialist Seaman Enrique Saldana, from Conroe, Texas, makes a hot chocolate in the ship’s store kiosk aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Heather McGee)

