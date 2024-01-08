Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal [Image 3 of 7]

    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, guides Honorable Erik K. Raven, Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy, on a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) January 11, 2024. The visit focused on completed defueling efforts and the upcoming transition to the Closure Phase of the Closure Plan to the U.S. Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill. JTF-RH begins the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons, Monday, Jan. 15. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 22:39
    Photo ID: 8196449
    VIRIN: 240111-Z-GR156-1114
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal
    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal
    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal
    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal
    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal
    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal
    US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT