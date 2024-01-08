US Navy Under Secretary assesses Red Hill defueling operations prior to residual fuel removal

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, greets Honorable Erik K. Raven, Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy, for a guided tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) January 11, 2024. The visit focused on completed defueling efforts and the upcoming transition to the Closure Phase of the Closure Plan to the U.S. Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill. JTF-RH begins the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons, Monday, Jan. 15. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

