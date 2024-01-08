Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 Sailors Conduct Morning Swim PT [Image 4 of 4]

    EODMU5 Sailors Conduct Morning Swim PT

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    240112-N-DB921-1865 (SANTA RITA, Guam) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct morning physical training off the coast of Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    EODMU5
    C7F
    PACFLT
    EODGRU1
    CTF 75
    INDOPACOM

