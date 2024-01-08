240112-N-DB921-2686 (SANTA RITA, Guam) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct morning physical training off the coast of Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 19:56
|Photo ID:
|8196303
|VIRIN:
|240112-N-DB921-2372
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU5 Sailors Conduct Morning Swim PT [Image 4 of 4], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
