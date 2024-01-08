Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility, Warm Zone Team conduct decontamination training with MWDs [Image 5 of 5]

    Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility, Warm Zone Team conduct decontamination training with MWDs

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Alicia Bailey, center, Dover Air Force Base Veterinary Treatment Facility officer in charge, speaks about decontamination techniques for military working dogs during a training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2024. Members of the 436th Security Forces Squadron MWD section along with the Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility and the 436th Medical Group Warm Zone team held a joint training session to practice the skills necessary to decontaminate MWDs and possibly save their lives in the aftermath of a nuclear, biological or chemical attack or spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:06
    Location: DOVER, DE, US
    This work, Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility, Warm Zone Team conduct decontamination training with MWDs [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility, Warm Zone Team conduct decontamination training with MWDs

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Warm Zone Team
    Dover Air Force Base Veterinary Tre

