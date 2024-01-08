Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility, Warm Zone Team conduct decontamination training with MWDs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Burns, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrates proper restraining techniques on MWD Zorro during a training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2024. Members of the 436th SFS MWD section along with the Dover AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility and the 436th Medical Group Warm Zone team held a joint training session to practice the skills necessary to decontaminate MWDs and possibly save their lives in the aftermath of a nuclear, biological or chemical attack or spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

Date Taken: 01.10.2024