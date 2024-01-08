Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd SFS Handcuff and Confrontational Management Training 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    172nd SFS Handcuff and Confrontational Management Training 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 172nd Security Forces Squadron handcuff a simulated aggressive assailant during training at the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2024. The training strengthened combative and defense skills of 172nd SFS Defenders when handcuffing assailants under stress and in dealing with confrontational management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

