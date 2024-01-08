Airmen with the 172nd Security Forces Squadron detain a simulated aggressive assailant during training at the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2024. The training strengthened combative and defense skills of 172nd SFS Defenders when handcuffing assailants under stress and in dealing with confrontational management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:56 Photo ID: 8195899 VIRIN: 240107-Z-XN843-1072 Resolution: 5177x3451 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 172nd SFS Handcuff and Confrontational Management Training 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.