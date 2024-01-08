Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL announces record-breaking FY23 small business awards during Small Business Summit [Image 2 of 2]

    AFRL announces record-breaking FY23 small business awards during Small Business Summit

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Bryan Ripple 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Battle Sight Technologies’ Director of Product and Technology, Dan Reed, left, and Product Development Engineer, Jesse Tidwell, right, sew materials for a new Battle Sight product in development. Nick Ripplinger, president of Battle Sight Technologies, has served as a U.S. Army soldier where his love for warfighting innovation began. “Battle Sight’s experience working with [Air Force Research Laboratory’s] Small Business Office has been great,” he said. “We continue to work with their Small Business Innovated Research program, which has led to the commercialization of three products currently fielded with the warfighter and a pipeline of over 20 additional products. In addition, AFRL’s Small Business Office has opened doors through connections inside and outside of the organization for us.” (Courtesy photo)

