    AFRL announces record-breaking FY23 small business awards during Small Business Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Bryan Ripple 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    David Bair, center, senior engineer at Converge Technologies in Hilliard, Ohio, briefs Dr. Aaron Jones, front, president of Raider Technologies, on a radio frequency board layout for a low-cost, size, weight and power, or low C-SWaP, radar prototype at a Converge Technologies lab while Daryl Popig, senior Hardware and Software engineer at Converge Technologies observes. Jones, a previous graduate of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL’s, Entrepreneur Opportunity Program, described the program as “the most unique technology transition and tech startup opportunity in the country for defense and dual-use companies and one of the top benefits for AFRL scientists and engineers.” Raider Technologies and Converge Technologies are collaborating on an Air Force Small Business Innovation Research topic for low C-SWaP radar for Air Traffic Control and have collaborated with AFRL’s Small Business office. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, AFRL announces record-breaking FY23 small business awards during Small Business Summit [Image 2 of 2], by Bryan Ripple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    SBIR
    AFRL Small Business office

