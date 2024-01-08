David Bair, center, senior engineer at Converge Technologies in Hilliard, Ohio, briefs Dr. Aaron Jones, front, president of Raider Technologies, on a radio frequency board layout for a low-cost, size, weight and power, or low C-SWaP, radar prototype at a Converge Technologies lab while Daryl Popig, senior Hardware and Software engineer at Converge Technologies observes. Jones, a previous graduate of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL’s, Entrepreneur Opportunity Program, described the program as “the most unique technology transition and tech startup opportunity in the country for defense and dual-use companies and one of the top benefits for AFRL scientists and engineers.” Raider Technologies and Converge Technologies are collaborating on an Air Force Small Business Innovation Research topic for low C-SWaP radar for Air Traffic Control and have collaborated with AFRL’s Small Business office. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 13:28 Photo ID: 8195729 VIRIN: 240104-F-F3963-1003 Resolution: 2856x1865 Size: 983.28 KB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRL announces record-breaking FY23 small business awards during Small Business Summit [Image 2 of 2], by Bryan Ripple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.