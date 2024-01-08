Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities [Image 24 of 24]

    JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Spc. Ainsley Farmer, Joint Task Force-Bravo Emergency Medical Technician, teaches members of the U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team how to administer Saline IVs during a capability exercise at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 10, 2024. The S-SAT is a quick-reaction deployable team comprised of experts that provide the commander of the U.S. Southern Command an immediate assessment of conditions and unique requirements needed during a Humanitarian Assistance or Disaster Response event in the Central America AOR.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:11
    Photo ID: 8195377
    VIRIN: 240110-F-RU646-1310
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1009.27 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

