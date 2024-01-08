JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities

1st Lt. Devin Mobley and 1st Lt. Larios Tinajero, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineers, learn how to administer Saline IVs to patients during a U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team capability exercise at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 10, 2024. The S-SAT is a quick-reaction deployable team comprised of experts that provide the commander of the U.S. Southern Command an immediate assessment of conditions and unique requirements needed during a Humanitarian Assistance or Disaster Response event in the Central America AOR.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

