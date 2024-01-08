1st Lt. Devin Mobley and 1st Lt. Larios Tinajero, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineers, learn how to administer Saline IVs to patients during a U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team capability exercise at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 10, 2024. The S-SAT is a quick-reaction deployable team comprised of experts that provide the commander of the U.S. Southern Command an immediate assessment of conditions and unique requirements needed during a Humanitarian Assistance or Disaster Response event in the Central America AOR.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:11
|Photo ID:
|8195376
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-RU646-1254
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
