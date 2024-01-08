Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities [Image 23 of 24]

    JTF-Bravo hones S-SAT response capabilities

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    1st Lt. Devin Mobley and 1st Lt. Larios Tinajero, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineers, learn how to administer Saline IVs to patients during a U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team capability exercise at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 10, 2024. The S-SAT is a quick-reaction deployable team comprised of experts that provide the commander of the U.S. Southern Command an immediate assessment of conditions and unique requirements needed during a Humanitarian Assistance or Disaster Response event in the Central America AOR.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

