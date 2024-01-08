Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits USS Stethem Sailors [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits USS Stethem Sailors

    SINGAPORE

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE— Cryptologic technician technical chief Lisa Garner, USS Stethem (DDG 63), gives a tour of her work space to U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan E. Kaplan aboard USS Stethem at Sembawang Wharves, Singapore, Dec. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Singapore
    Navy
    CTF 73
    Stethem

