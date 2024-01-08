SINGAPORE—Cmdr. James “Nate” Watts, left, commanding officer, USS Stethem (DDG 63), gives a tour to U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan E. Kaplan aboard USS Stethem at Sembawang Wharves, Singapore, Dec. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 02:26
|Photo ID:
|8195030
|VIRIN:
|240110-N-IX266-1010
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits USS Stethem Sailors [Image 9 of 9], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT