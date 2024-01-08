Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama residents participate in language exchange with Japanese students [Image 3 of 5]

    Camp Zama residents participate in language exchange with Japanese students

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama residents volunteer for a language exchange with Japanese youth at Zama City Hall, Japan, Jan. 7, 2024. The volunteers helped the students prepare for an upcoming trip to the United States to visit their sister city of Smyrna, Tenn. The cities have a relationship dating back to 1991, and regularly conduct student exchange programs. During the recent event, the Japanese youth practiced delivering a presentation on Zama City to the base residents, and both groups participated in English conversation games.

