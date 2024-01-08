Camp Zama residents participate in language exchange with Japanese students

Camp Zama residents volunteer for a language exchange with Japanese youth at Zama City Hall, Japan, Jan. 7, 2024. The volunteers helped the students prepare for an upcoming trip to the United States to visit their sister city of Smyrna, Tenn. The cities have a relationship dating back to 1991, and regularly conduct student exchange programs. During the recent event, the Japanese youth practiced delivering a presentation on Zama City to the base residents, and both groups participated in English conversation games.

