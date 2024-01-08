Space Launch Delta 30 Strategic Objectives

In just three short years since changing its name, Space Launch Delta 30 has evolved into a dynamic power projection platform with plans for further acceleration. In 2024, the installation’s focus will be on refining the capacity, agility, responsiveness, and resiliency across all SLD 30 responsibilities. To meet those goals, U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, constructed four Strategic Objectives in line with the Assured Access to Space (AATS) mission of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Michael Peterson)

