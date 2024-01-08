Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Strategic Objectives

    Space Launch Delta 30 Strategic Objectives

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    In just three short years since changing its name, Space Launch Delta 30 has evolved into a dynamic power projection platform with plans for further acceleration. In 2024, the installation’s focus will be on refining the capacity, agility, responsiveness, and resiliency across all SLD 30 responsibilities. To meet those goals, U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, constructed four Strategic Objectives in line with the Assured Access to Space (AATS) mission of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Michael Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 18:45
    Photo ID: 8194843
    VIRIN: 240110-X-IN231-1001
    Resolution: 2000x2688
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Strategic Objectives, by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Launch Delta 30 Strategic Objectives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strategic Plan
    SLD 30
    Vandenberg SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT