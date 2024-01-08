Space Launch Delta 30 Strategic Objectives

Photo By Michael Peterson | In just three short years since changing its name, Space Launch Delta 30 has evolved...... read more read more Photo By Michael Peterson | In just three short years since changing its name, Space Launch Delta 30 has evolved into a dynamic power projection platform with plans for further acceleration. In 2024, the installation’s focus will be on refining the capacity, agility, responsiveness, and resiliency across all SLD 30 responsibilities. To meet those goals, U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, constructed four Strategic Objectives in line with the Assured Access to Space (AATS) mission of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Michael Peterson) see less | View Image Page

In just three short years since changing its name, Space Launch Delta 30 (SLD 30) has evolved into a dynamic power projection platform with plans for further acceleration. In 2024, the installation’s focus will be on refining the capacity, agility, responsiveness, and resiliency across all SLD 30 responsibilities. To meet those goals, U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, constructed four Strategic Objectives in line with the Assured Access to Space (AATS) mission of the U.S. Space Force.

“The mission of the U.S. Space Force is to secure our Nation’s interests in, from, and to space,” said Shoemaker. “Space Launch Delta 30 directly accomplishes the ‘to’ part of the mission with our spaceport capabilities and supports our U.S. Space Force installation mission partners execute their roles across the ‘in’ and ‘from’ parts of our Service’s mission. By executing on our Strategic Objectives, we will increase our agility and capacity and answer our nation’s call with even greater responsiveness and resilience.”

The first objective is to enhance spaceport and test range mission success through robust operations, modernized infrastructure, and fortified mission resilience. Improving processes, policies, and procedures are essential for accommodating SLD 30’s heightened launch tempo. By prioritizing these elements, the Delta ensures the protection and defense of its mission, contributing significantly to national security. SLD 30 will develop new concepts for spaceport operations, in partnership with Space Launch Delta 45 at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and deepen its ability to execute the mission in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments.

A big part of SLD 30's mission is supporting installation mission partners, captured in Strategic Objective 2. Space and missile operations are collaborative efforts, and Vandenberg is committed to providing support to its partners. This readiness to assist ensures that mission partners are prepared to execute critical missions for the nation, some of which align closely with SLD 30's operational mission. Vandenberg plays a crucial role in space training and missile education. It is home to Space Delta 1, the headquarters that provides space training for new Space Force recruits. Vandenberg also hosts the 532d Training Squadron, which offers missile training for the Air Force. These highly trained officers and enlisted personnel are instrumental in preparing our personnel for their roles in the Space Force and Air Force, respectively. Together, we foster a culture of readiness and support, upholding the highest standards of excellence in space and missile operations.

The SLD 30 strategic plan involves continuous improvement to deliver efficient support and enhance operational effectiveness. SLD 30 strives to solidify warfighting relationships so all partners can operate successfully and efficiently.

“We will anticipate the needs and requirements of our mission partners,” said Shoemaker. “Our goal is to identify infrastructure and mission support shortfalls before they become mission-impacting.”

But the mission doesn’t happen without our Guardians and Airmen. Shoemaker’s third Strategic Objective focuses on enhancing quality of life for Team Vandenberg’s workforce and their families.

“Military and civilian Guardians and Airmen, support contractors, and our families make tremendous sacrifices for America,” said Shoemaker. “To improve their quality of life, we will address challenges such as housing, childcare, and medical services. Our aim is to hire and retain a skilled and dedicated workforce, foster a positive and enriching environment, and make Vandenberg the base of choice for Department of the Air Force members and families.”

Positive changes have already taken place, like reconstructed sidewalks for safer and better traveling around base. The base theater has re-opened to host movie nights, and the 30th Medical Group’s health capabilities have expanded to include a Women’s Clinic. More improvements are planned and underway.

According to Shoemaker, the first three Strategic Objectives depend upon a fourth: digital transformation and innovation. SLD 30 aims to operate differently by embracing industry-leading technologies, streamlining governance practices, and promoting an innovation ecosystem. The Delta’s focus is on making data-informed decisions, enabling accessibility and visibility, and streamlining operational choices. It is critical to shift the way decisions are made, how the mission is handled, and the tools used to achieve the end goal. With objective four, innovation is power, turning the gears that make the mission move forward.

SLD 30’s Strategic Objectives map out a comprehensive trajectory for the future of the AATS mission at Vandenberg SFB. By increasing spaceport and test range success, supporting mission partners, improving the quality of life, and embracing digital transformation, SLD 30 will position itself at the forefront of space access capabilities. The plan underscores a commitment to capacity, agility, responsiveness, and resilience in all facets of work performed within the Delta, ensuring SLD 30’s pivotal role in national security remains steadfast.

“It’s time to unleash our collective genius and give it purpose and room to grow,” said Shoemaker. “We are confident that, with SLD 30’s workforce efforts and talents combined with our incredible base mission partners, we will not only continue our mission success legacy, but strengthen it.”