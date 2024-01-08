Iowa National Guard unit deploys to Kosovo

Capt. Hayden Ford, a aeromedical evacuation officer with the 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard poses for a photo with his wife at a send-off ceremony at the Aviation Support Facility in Waterloo, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2023. The unit is expected to deploy to Kosovo to provide medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) support as well as military training with the Kosovo Security Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

