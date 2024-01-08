Iowa National Guard unit deploys to Kosovo

Sgt. Keegan Wright, a Black Hawk helicopter mechanic with the 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, hugs his son at a send-off ceremony at the Aviation Support Facility in Waterloo, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2023. The unit is expected to deploy to Kosovo to provide medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) support as well as military training with the Kosovo Security Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

