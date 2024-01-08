Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard unit deploys to Kosovo [Image 1 of 6]

    Iowa National Guard unit deploys to Kosovo

    WATERLOO, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rachel White 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. Keegan Wright, a Black Hawk helicopter mechanic with the 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, hugs his son at a send-off ceremony at the Aviation Support Facility in Waterloo, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2023. The unit is expected to deploy to Kosovo to provide medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) support as well as military training with the Kosovo Security Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

