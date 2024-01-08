Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron Assumption of Command

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron Assumption of Command

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Lt. Col. Stephen McNamara assumed command of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 7, 2024. 148th ASOS personnel advise ground commanders in application of close air support and other air power into schemes of maneuver. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8194264
    VIRIN: 240107-F-ZT651-1284
    Resolution: 5315x3589
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    TAGS

    guidon
    ceremonial
    148 ASOS
    PAANG
    193 SOW
    193 RSG

