148th Air Support Operations Squadron Assumption of Command

Lt. Col. Stephen McNamara assumed command of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 7, 2024. 148th ASOS personnel advise ground commanders in application of close air support and other air power into schemes of maneuver. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

