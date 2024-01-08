Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEAVY DROP [Image 2 of 9]

    HEAVY DROP

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, release heavy drop packages with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Jan. 9, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 08:27
    Photo ID: 8194246
    VIRIN: 240109-A-JM436-1041
    Resolution: 3792x2528
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEAVY DROP [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP
    HEAVY DROP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT