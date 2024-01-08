U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, release heavy drop packages with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Jan. 9, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

