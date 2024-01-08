Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Deck [Image 4 of 4]

    Green Deck

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Tailor William, a native of Beaverton, Oregon, conducts preventative maintenance on a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:38
    Photo ID: 8193952
    VIRIN: 240107-N-MH008-1128
    Resolution: 2855x4282
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Green Deck [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD 4
    Wild cards
    Sea Hawk
    Aviation Electronics Mate

