Green Deck

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 5, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza)

