    Green Deck [Image 1 of 4]

    Green Deck

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer John Scorza 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 5, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:38
    Photo ID: 8193941
    VIRIN: 240105-N-YB590-1002
    Resolution: 3181x4771
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

